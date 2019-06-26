Monarch Lauds Wike Over Improvement In Security

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has been praised over his effort to sanitise security in the state.

His Royal Majesty, King Leslie N. Eke, Eze, Woji XII said this when he spoke with journalists in Woji on Tuesday.

The Eze Oho Evo III of Evo Kingdom pointed out that the Governor Wike had so far proven his worth and determination to maintain the level of security in the state it was known for.

Eze Leslie Eke, who pinched his argunt on the establishment of the neighbourhood watch by the governor, said that there was no better way to plan security of a state than what he has done.

The traditional ruler who doubles as paramount ruler of Woji and Eze Gbakagba, averred that all hands must be on deck towards the realisation of the vision behind the scheme.

According to him, security matters are achieved in a flash of light, thus the need for all stakeholders to partner with the state Chief Executive on the project.

On the issue of delay of the neigbourhood watch, he noted that sentiment must be put behind, and a added that it was above time people spoke the truth.

He expressed regrets that some persons could play politics with security, regardless of its great effect on human life.

Speaking further, he said that the people are always willing to support Governor Wike in all his projects, including that of security of life and property in the state.

Reacting on the alleged statement of British Government’s warning of its citizen not to visit the state, he cationed them on the need to straighten their records and come up with something better.

He was of the view that the British Government was wrong in its assumption and challenged them to point out the states doing better than Rivers security wise.

Meanwhile, he has called on the youths to team how to use non violent means to approach issues, as such would place them on better footing for development and growth of the nation.