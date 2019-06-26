Man Remanded For Macheting Pregnant Wife To Death

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court yesterday remanded a 30-year-old farmer, Baba Musa, for allegedly macheting his pregnant wife, Hauwa Musa, to death.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Bello, who did not take the plea of the defendant, remanded him in Oke-Kura Prison, pending the advice of the state’s Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

He adjourned the case till July 17 for mention, our correspondent reports.

The defendant is being tried on a charge of culpable homicide.

The Prosecutor, Insp. FolorunshoZacheaus, informed the court that the defendant was arrested on June 19 at Kusogi village in Patigi area of Kwara State.

Zacheaus said that Musa allegedly killed his wife because he dreamt he would die and as such would not want to leave her behind.

He said that the defendant had no previous misunderstanding with his wife.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 221 of the Penal Code Law.