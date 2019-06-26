Kogi Guber: PDP Aspirants Express Frustration At N24m Nomination Fee

Some gubernatorial aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State have expressed frustration over the nomination fee for the state’s gubernatorial election slated for November 16.

Some of the aspirants, who spoke with newsmen in Abuja at the Forum of Aspirants meeting with the State Working Committee, described the fee as outrageous.

Mr. Sam Uhuotu, Kogi State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, at the meeting told the aspirants that the fee was the decision of NEC of the party at the national leadership and not that of the state.

“The aspirants were informed that they would pay up N24m basically for the form and expression of interest form.”

The session turned rowdy as many of the aspirants could no longer hold back their frustration saying the recently-concluded general election was not different from the state election billed for November 16th, 2019.

However, normalcy was returned as the party leadership led by Sam Uhuotu took time to explain that it was not the decision of the State Working committee but that of the National Working committee adding that “there is nothing that can be done.”

One of the aspirants, Dr. Idris Omede, who spoke with newsmen after the meeting confirmed: “The form stands at N20m and the expression of interest N1m while the commitment to the party is N3m.

“Basically, the amount for each aspirant that is interested in this contest is N24m.”

He said one of the major points is the fact that the party promised to create a level playing ground for all the aspirants as it equally appealed to the aspirants to work together to bring victory to the PDP.

“On fact that some of the aspirants kicked against the exorbitant amount he said was at the point of discussion but when explanation was given everyone agreed, because it was a NEC decision not that of the State Working Committee.”