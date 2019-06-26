Kidnapped Expatriates In Andoni Regain Freedom …RSHA Plans Laws To End Kidnapping, Rape, Female Circumcision

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the release of the three Lebanese recently abducted by unknown gunmen along the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road.

The expatriates are staff of Raffaul Construction Company Nigeria Limited, which is handling the construction of the multi-billion Naira road, linking the ancient city of Opobo and Andoni to the other local governments and the state capital by road for the first time in history.

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed this to The Tide in a text message in response to an enquiry.

Sources within Andoni, however, informed The Tide that the Lebanese were seen in the early hours of yesterday at the very spot where they were kidnapped almost two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the Andoni Youth Coalition (AYC) has praised the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his support towards the timely release of the kidnapped expatriates.

The National President of the coalition, Hon. Amon Ijong-Ama, who said this in a press briefing in Port Harcourt, yesterday, also commended the governor for not carrying out the threat to dethrone recognised Andoni traditional rulers or discontinue work on the Andoni section of the Unity Road.

He said that Andoni youths were happy over the development, stressing that the youths would cooperate with the government to ensure that contractors were not harassed by criminal elements in the area.

The youth leader also stressed the need for the state government to work with the traditional institution with a view to setting up vigilantes in the area.

He also advised criminal elements to leave Andoni in their own interest.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State House of Assembly has commenced deliberations to enact laws that would eliminate female circumcision, kidnapping and rape in the state.

The bills include, Rivers State Female Circumcision Abolition Amendment Bill 2019, Rivers State Violence Against Persons Prohibition Bill 2019, and the Rivers State Dehumanising and Harmful Practices Abolition Amendment Bill 2019.

The bill to end female circumcision, and violent against persons were private member bills presented by the Majority Leader, Hon. Martin Amaewhule of Obio/Akpor State Constituency, while that of dehumanising and harmful practices was initiated by Hon. Sam Ogeh of Emohua State Constituency.

In his submission, Amaewhule said the bill against female circumcision was intended to amend the Female Circumcision Abolition Law of 2001.

Throwing more light on the bills, Amaewhule noted that female circumcision or anyone engaging in the act would be liable to three years in prison, if convicted.

On his part, Ogeh submitted that the Rivers State Dehumanising and Harmful Practices Abolition Amendment Bill 2019 would repeal the principal law of 2003.

The bill provides that any person who commits, harm, carries out violence against a fellow citizen such as rape, shall be liable to five years imprisonment.

Any person who dehumanises anybody through the unleashing of deadly weapon, substance or object commits an offence liable to five years imprisonment, or a fine of N500, 000.

In addition, any person, who instills fear leading to physical injury, commits an offence, and if convicted, shall serve five years imprisonment or pay a fine of N200,000.

Thus, any person, who aids or counsels another person to commit the offence, would also be liable to one year imprisonment or pay a fine of N200,000.

John Bibor, Kevin Nengia & Lady Ogbulu