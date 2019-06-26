Insecurity: Polices Canvass Prayers To Tackle Insecurity

The Nigerian Police has stressed the need for fervent prayers on the nation in order to exterminate the violence and insecurity ravaging the nation in recent times.

The Divisional Police Officer, Diobu Division Port Harcourt, CSP Hassan Yahaya, made the call at a one-day prayer session tagged pray for the nation, organised by the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Nigeria, penultiriate Saturday.

Represented by ASP Peter N Agbe, Yahaya said the call became imperative following the high rate of crime as well as loss of lives and property experienced across the nation maintaining that it is only with the efforts of all and sundry through prayers and intercession that peace and sanity would return to the land.

Yahaya, who described Nigeria as the Isreal of the Black Nations explained that just as the Israel nation headed the promised land amidst challenges so was the Nigerian nation adding that at the fullness of time it would overcome these challenges and become a nation of peace, tranquility and development.

Yahaya lauded the church for its concern and pragmatic step towards healing the nation and state of its insecurity challenge and expressed optimism that God would hear her prayers and act accordingly.

Earlier in his sermon on topic, ‘God Will Act’, serving elder, Seventh Day Adventist Church, Mile I, Port Harcourt Central District Elder, Ogbulu, GP Ijeije, noted that God is a very present help in trying situations, stating that Nigeria was in a tensed moment that require only heavens intervention for sanity to return.

Citing the books of the Bible, Acts 12:1-8 and 2 Chronicles 7:14, Ijeije maintained that God will act on Nigeria and Rivers State in particular, expressing hopes that people would soon begin to move, work and sleep freely without fear of kidnap, vandalisation, rape, robbery and other vices that characterised the present state of the nation. Everybody is affected and everybody needs to call on God to intervene and I believe that God will hear and act,” he said. Highlights of the programme include prayer sessions of thanksgiving, confession and intercession.

Lady Godknows Ogbulu