I Will Be Governor In November -Dino Melaye Boasts

The Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye has expressed optimism of becoming governor of the state by November.
Melaye declared that he would be the governor of Kogi State in November when the gubernatorial election will hold.
In a post on his Instagram page, Melaye wrote: “I will be Governor of Kogi State by the special Grace of God.
“knowing yourself is the very foundation of all wisdom.”
Melaye had recently declared his intention to run for the highest office in the state.
The lawmaker had made the declaration during a meeting of Kogi West PDP executives held at his country home in AiyetoroGbede, Ijumu Local Government Area of the state.
His media aide, Gideon Ayodele, while making the disclosure, said his boss spoke during the meeting, which was held at the residence of Gen. David Jemibewon (rtd), an ex-Service Chief.
