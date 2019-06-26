Hundreds Of Traders In Imo To Face Eviction

Fears have gripped hundreds of traders within the Owerri metropolis, after the Imo State government gave them 72 hours to vacate.

Governor of Imo State and former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha (middle) with Livy Uzoukwu, SAN (left) and Chidi Odinkalu.

Traders fear was that government failed to include in the announcement an alternative place for them to continue their petty businesses with which they sustain their families.

But the government through the General Manager of Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission, ENTRACO, Alex Emeziem, said that the order must be obeyed and that it’s operation targets only those occupying illegal structures in the areas mentioned.

According to the government, it’s part of the rebuild Imo programme and tree planting project for beautification purposes.

However, the government said it regretted the inconveniences the order could cause them.

According to the government, the programme for which the 72 hour ultimatum was given stated: “All those doing business between Naze Roundabout and the road verge to Emmanuel College Roundabout, should vacate the area immediately.

“All persons occupying the Green Verge from Emmanuel College (New Road) to Umezuruike Hospital Opposite SGI Cabinet Office Owerri should also vacate immediately.