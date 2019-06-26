Expert Calls For Adequate Funding Of Housing Sector

A Port Harcourt based economic analyst, Mr Eze Udoh, has tasked government on sufficient funding of the housing sector in the country.

Udoh made the call in a chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

He stated that the government’s interventionist policy in providing funds for the housing sector was not sufficient.

He expressed dismay over government’s inability to provide sufficient intervention funding for the housing sector as it has done in other sectors of the economy.

He noted that housing has never been given its pride of place by successive governments in the country, saying it has never been included in government’s Presidential Intervention Fund.

According to him, “the housing sector has never been placed top in governments priority list, it is always at the back seat.

“There has been intervention in the movie industry, in the power sector, in the aviation sector, banking and agriculture sectors, but housing has never been considered, government would always say it is not sustainable”.

He said that the solution to bridging the housing gap lies in providing marching grants for developers and other investors as well as the mortgage sub-sector.

He urged the government to stop paying lip service to the provision of housing for the citizenry and adequately address the matter by providing sufficient funding for the sector.

Tonye Nria-Dappa