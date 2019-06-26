Edo Politics: Steer Clear Of Obaseki’s Govt, HURIWA Warns Oshiomhole

A pro-democracy and civil rights advocacy organization, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has cautioned the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, to stay away from the governance of Edo State and allow his successor in office, Godwin Obaseki, to concentrate and deliver democracy dividends to the people.

Besides, the pro-democracy group said it was not in the place of the Chairman of a political party to dish out orders to either the state governor of Bauchi, AlhajiBala Mohammed, or the state legislature on how to carry on the duties of the legislative arm of government.

In a statement by the National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, and National Media Affairs Director, Zainab Yusuf, HURIWA described as an act of political rascality and grandstanding the purported ‘directive’ by Oshiomhole to the Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Mohammed Adamu, to seal up the legislative complexes of both the Bauchi and Edo States Houses of Assembles following disagreements amongst the lawmakers.

HURIWA lamented that Oshiomhole has been allowed by the powers that be a free reign to continue to create a general climate of political instability and impunity, just as the Rights group told the politician enough is enough.

The group said: “This was the same unsavory and undemocratic role played by this same overbearing autocrat and chairman of the ruling party Mr. Adams Oshiomhole just before the close of the last session of National Assembly which culminated in the widely reprehensible and criminal invasion of the National Assembly in a bid to impeach then Senate President BukolaSaraki by 100 hooded armed operatives of the department of state services (DSS) under the direct instructions of the APC’s hierarchy to the disgraced Director General of DSS Malam Lawal Daura.

“This action of the DSS which followed persistent pressures by Adam Oshiomhole amounted to a coup attempt which offends section 1(2) of the 1999 constitution which states that the Federal Republic of Nigeria shall not be governed nor shall any person or group of persons take control of the government of Nigeria or any part thereof, except in accordance with the provisions of this constitution.