Edo Lawmakers Reconvene Under Tight Security, Elect Principal Officers

Despite the controversy trailing the recent inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly, the lawmakers reconvened last Monday to elect their principal officers and swear in two more members-elect.

The Monday session, which was attended by nine members, held under tight security.

Recall that nine of the 24 members-elect of the Assembly were inaugurated last Monday night behind closed doors.

Shortly after the controversial inauguration, the Assembly adjourned till July 17 to enable other members-elect to complete their documentation.

The two members sworn in by the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai last Monday were Emmanuel Okoduwa (Esan North-East I) and Sunday Ojezele (Esan South-East) respectively.

The inauguration of the two members brought the total number of lawmakers so far sworn in to 11.

Those who were elected principal officers during the Monday session were Roland Asoro (Orhionmwon II) who was elected House Leader; Marcus Onobun (Esan West) elected as Deputy Leader; Henry Okhuarobo (Ikpoba Okha) emerged as the Chief Whip; while Nosayaba Okunbor was co-opted into the Principal Officers Council.

The Assembly again adjourned till July 17.