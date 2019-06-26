Councilor Advocates Freedom To Chose Leaders

Leader of the Gokana Local Government Legislative Assembly, Samuel Nkpee Kpeye has said people in civilized societies should be allowed the opportunity to freely choose or elect their leaders.

Nkpee stated this against the backdrop of the recent dissolution of the Biara Governing Council in Gokana Local Government Area of Ogoni land over some issues by the council chairman, Hon. Paul VidagKobani.

While noting that the council was appointed against the wishes of the people by the past administration, he lauded the local government boss for the bold step and described it as a step in the right direction.

“Hon. Paul Kobani has taken a step in the right direction by dissolving the Biara Governing Council. As leader of legislative council and Councilor representing a ward in that community I will meet with my colleague the councilor representing ward 12, we will come together and other leaders and convoke a meeting or a gathering of every son and daughter of Biara to elect people that will mount leadership,” he stated.

Also speaking to newsmen, the Councilor representing Ward 12 in Biara, Gokana LGA, Dorothy Kogbara said the dissolution of the Governing Council was long overdue.

According to Kogbara, “A lot of calamities were going on under their leadership and they feel less concerned about it.

“Then the next point of action that we all should take is that the elites, the religious leaders, politicians, men of noble thought, youths and women should all come together and select those who have the community at heart and have a new leadership that will govern the community,” she advised.

Dennis Naku