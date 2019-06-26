Clerk, Friends Docked Over Alleged N29.9m Fraud

A 31-year-old company clerk, Amanda Chika, yesterday appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly obtaining N29.9 million from her company under false pretences.

Chika was charged alongside two of her friends, heavily pregnant Fatimo Tijani, 34, and Owolabi Alaka, 37.

The trio are facing charges of conspiracy, fraud and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the Prosecutor, Sgt Friday Mameh, the defendants committed the offences on June 18, at 10.30a.m. at the Ikota Shopping Complex, Ajah, Lagos.

He said that the defendants stole N29.9 million belonging to Pwan Plus Concern Ltd.

“The defendants forged a document, which was used to defraud the company,” Mameh said.

He said that the offences contravened Section 287, 314, 363 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr A. O. Alogba, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N250, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

He said that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until July 24 for mention.