CCT Halts Planned Arraignment Of Sen Peter Nwaoboshi

The Code of Conduct Tribunal has halted the arraignment of Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi for noncompliance with its rules.

IbraheemAlhassan, Press and Public Relations officer of the CCT, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said: “The CCT returned the Federal Ministry of Justice application to commence trial against a Senator named Peter Nwaoboshi for substantial noncompliance with the Tribunal’s Practice Direction 2017.

“We were compelled to issue this release because over the weekend some national dailies in their content reported that: SanetorNwaoboshi was before CCT ready to be arraigned, this was before the registry of CCT studying the application before taken a decision.

“But suddenly it got leaked out by an imposter, purportedly to be believed it was from Tribunal”.

The letter conveying the request to Federal Ministry of Justice, with a caption “Re: CCT /ABJ/02/19 FRN V Senator Peter Nwaoboshi”, dated 20th June, 2019, attention to S. M. Labaran, reads: “Please recall that you filed an application to commence trial in the above-named suit on the 17th of June, 2019.

“I am however directed by the Hon. Chairman of Code of Conduct Tribunal to return the application filed due to the following:-

“Noncompliance with paragraph 3 (2) (i) (iii) and (iv) of the Code of Conduct Tribunal Practice Direction 2017 in that:-