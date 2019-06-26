Benue Rejects Open Grazing, Planned Fulani Settlements

Benue State Government has rejected the planned Ruga settlement for herdsmen by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture in the state.

Governor Ortom who stated this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, reiterated his stance that the state has no land for open grazing of cattle, adding that ranching is the only lasting solution to the incessant herders and farmers crisis which the country ought to embrace.

“It has become necessary to make the position of the government and people of Benue State abundantly clear on the Ruga settlements for herdsmen being implemented by the federal government across the states including Benue.

Akase in the statement made available to our correspondent disclosed that a few weeks ago, the director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture with his team in Benue State informed officials of the state Ministry of Agriculture that he had received directives from the ministry’s headquarters Abuja to establish Ruga which means ‘Fulani settlement’ in parts of the state.

He said the director at the meeting had revealed that three local government areas of Ukum, Tarka, and Otukpo have been selected for the Ruga settlements in the state.

“The Permanent Secretary, Benue State Ministry of Agriculture drew the attention of the director and his team to the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017 being implemented in the state.

“When they were also reminded about the Land Use Act which confers on the governor the powers to administer lands in all parts of the state, officials of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture left with a promise to relay the message to their headquarters. They surprisingly returned a few days later with contractors to commence work on the Ruga settlements”.