Bayelsa: PDP Stakeholders Look To Agbedi As Consensus Candidate

Ahead of the governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, stakeholders have begun to mount pressure on the party to adopt House of Representatives member, representing Ekeremor/Sagbama Federal Constituency as the consensus candidate for the November 16 governorship election.

The stakeholders under the aegis of Democratic Agenda Watch (DAW) said the party needed to avoid crisis and look inwards to adopt a candidate that would be able to bring all the contending groups together to form a united front to resist the planned take-over of the state by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The founding executive director of DAW, Dr Ebipadei Johnson in statement, explained that Fred Agbedi, a former chairman of the party and three-time House of Representatives member would be a candidate that would be acceptable by all political interests and blocs within the party.

Johnson listed the contending blocs in the Bayelsa PDP as the incumbent Governor, Seriake Dickson, Restoration group, former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, and his wife, Patience group, former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), Chief Timi Alaibe group and former Honorary Special Adviser to the Bayelsa Governor, Chief Amalate Turner group. He said Chief Agbedi is the best choice for Bayelsans at this time and remains possibly the most acceptable choice.