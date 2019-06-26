Appeal Court Invalidates Ekiti Monarch’s Selection Process

The Ado Ekiti Division of the Federal Court of Appeal has declared as invalid, the selection of Oba IlesanmiAjibade as the Owa of OdoAyedun.

Justice E.O Dawodu-Williams, in the verdict of the appeal panel, resolved all the issues formulated for determination in favour of the respondent, Prince AdeniyiAdekunle, and consequently affirmed the judgment of an IkoleEkiti High Court on the obaship tussle.

The lower court had earlier nullified the selection and appointment of the monarch, saying the selection process which produced him was faulty.

The Appeal Court, in its verdict yesterday, held that “Ekiti State Government erred to have cancelled the first selection process and having ordered for a fresh one since it has no absolute powers in law to do so”.

The court, however, validated the first selection process held on November 2, 2009, which produced Prince Adeniyi, an assistant director in the state Ministry of Information, as Owa of OdoAyedunEkiti.

Justice Dawodu-Williams held that “there is no evidence before the court which shows that the selection process that produced the claimant was marred by violence as alleged by the appellant” and consequently dismissed the appeal “for lacking in merit”.

While counsel for the respondent/claimant, Mr T. J. Omidoyin, described the judgment as “a deserving one,” counsel for the monarch, Mr Obafemi Adewale, said the judgment would be appealed before the Supreme Court.