aiteo Cup: Rivers United Sure To Win Lobi Stars, Eyes Trophy

Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt will on Friday clash with Lobi Stars of Makurdi in one of the quarter final matches at the ongoing Aiteo Cup.

The encounter is scheduled to take place at Ijebu- Ode, Ogun State, but seems not to be a comfortable venue for the Rivers team.

Speaking with Tidesports, in a telephone interview yesterday, the captain of Rivers United, Austin Festus, said he is confident that his team would win the game and go on to lift the trophy.

He noted that the encounter will be a very tough one, but but expressed the belief that his team would carry the day at the end of regulation time.

“This game is going to be a very crucial one for us and it will not be easy for both sides, but I believe that we are going to secure one of the semi final tickets. I also have the conviction that we are going to lift the trophy”, Festus said.

According to him, the Pride of Rivers State has the potentials to win any team in this competition, as the players are more committed and determined to redeem their image and the State.

“It will be a thing of joy to me, if I lift the Aiteo Cup for the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and Rivers people.

The Governor has done very well for the team and we are also enjoying total support from Rivers people. What we owe them now is to make them happy,” he stated.

The Skipper further explained that as the captain of the team for three years, he has won the Super Four and first runner up positions in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

He used the opportunity to appeal to their funs and supporters not to relent in their support and promised to make the State proud.

Tonye Orabere