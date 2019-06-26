AFN Director Urges Athletes To Grab Opportunities

Technical director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Sunday Adeleye has urged domestic athletes to grab their chance ahead of today’s commencement of a two day national open trial for athletes who wish to make the cut for Nigeria’s contingent of athletes to the fast approaching All Africa games.

Adeleye speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said athletes would be given equal opportunity to impress and stake a claim for inclusion into the national team contingent of athletes.

He also added that he hopes to see surprises from some of the home-based athletes come with impressive potentials and times good enough to be included into the national camp.

“Basically what we have here is domestic trials of the local athletes. Of course, the foreign-based athletes have actually been competing out there and most of them will still be competing this weekend.

It is just for the local athletes to stay focus and we are trying to give them the same platform as any other person can get out there to compete.

The thing is they need to put themselves together and believe in themselves. Nigerian athletes are full of surprises; I won’t be surprised to see any surprises,” he said.