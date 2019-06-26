2019 Elections: PDP Probes Errant Members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will set up a committee to investigate why it lost the 2019 Presidential, National Assembly and Governorship elections in some states.

The chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin, confirmed this to our correspondent last Monday.

Jibrin said although the party performed well by producing 16 state governors, 44 senators and about 118 members of the House of Representatives, the PDP would have done better if all members of the party had worked for the party’s interest and according to the directives of its leadership.

He said the party would investigate what happened and punish those who worked against the interest of the party during the elections.

Jibrin said, “The election issue has happened so it is left for the party to look generally at what happened.

“We have not yet set up that committee and there is hope that that committee will have to be set up and anybody who has gone astray, definitely have to be dealt with. It is a general issue.

“It happens everywhere, even in the APC. You see that what happened in the APC was even worse than our own. But do not judge until you investigate and make sure the person has committed an offence before you deal with the person. We are doing that.

“How can we be happy with those who caused the party to fail in some states? How can we? Even in your house, you prepare the food, your child eats the food and he does contrary to what you want in your house, it will worry you.”

Meanwhile, the PDP National Working Committee has set up a fact-finding committee on the role played by some of its members during the elections of presiding officers of the National Assembly.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Ologbondiyan said the committee would, among others, would find out why some lawmakers elected on the platform of the PDP failed to abide by the decision of the party during the National Assembly leadership election.

He also said the committee will find out and recommend ways to checkmate such tendencies in the future and ensure that, moving forward, all members work together to defend the interest of the party at all times and circumstances.

According to him, the committee is given three weeks from the date of its inauguration to report to the NWC.

Ologbondiyan said the committee has former President of the Senate, Adolphus Wabara, as Chairman while former National Secretary of the PDP, Prof Wale Oladipo, will serve as Secretary.

Other members of the committee include a former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu; a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Austin Opara; a former Senate Chief Whip, Stella Omu; a former Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Abdul Ningi; and the first female Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mrs Margaret Icheen, among others.