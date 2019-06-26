160 Cut Off Mark: JAMB’s Critics Are Ignorant -Oloyede

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is’haq Olanrewaju Oloyede, has described the critics of the 160 cut off mark recently set by the Board for admission into tertiary institutions for the 2019/2020 academic session as ignorant of the mandate of JAMB.

Prof. Oloyede, who said this in an interview with journalists when he came for his certificate verification exercise at the University of Ilorin, explained that the Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is about ranking of candidates and space available in the Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The Unilorin certificate screening exercise commenced last year with the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, being the first to present his certificate for verification.

The JAMB Registrar, like every staff member of the University, is expected to undergo the mandatory certificate screening exercise.

Speaking with newsmen on the sideline of the exercise, Prof. Oloyede reminded the critics of JAMB that the purpose of the UTME is to rank the already qualified candidates, saying space available in the institutions would determine how many would be taken.

The JAMB Registrar said that with over one million vacancies in the tertiary institutions, if all the candidates who scored 180 and above should be taken, they would not fill the available quota for the 2019/2020 admission exercise.