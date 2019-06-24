World Bank Picks FUTO As Future Energy Centre

The World Bank has selected the Federal University of Technology, Owerri as Africa Centre of Excellence in Future Energies and Electrochemical Systems.

It was gathered that the ACE-FUELS would enable the university to run an international masters degree programmes in electrochemical technology, future energies, nanotechnology and corrosion technology.

The Vice Chancellor, FUTO, Prof. Francis Eze, said the university management had concluded plans to gather waste for the production of energy.

Speaking at a press briefing organised by the university to mark the Vice Chancellor’s three years in office, Eze said, “As we have continued to improve on the aesthetics of the campus environment through the maintenance of green lawns, proper waste disposal and management, we will convert waste into energy.

“This is the current trend in most civilised world and we are emulating it. It would immeasurably help in power generation.”

He noted that FUTO was established as a specialised university to impart practical knowledge and requisite skills needed to fast-track technological development in the country.

Eze said his administration created the office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research, Development and Innovation in a bid to deepen and expand research activities and innovation.