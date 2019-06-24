Anaswem Josette shot her way to gold in the 3×3 Shootout at the African Beach Games on Saturday, however, her individual brilliance couldn’t help Nigeria avoid a defeat in the semi-final against Mali.
Josette pipped Netumbo Victoria of Namibia and Mali’s Assetou Sissoko for the only gold the D’Tigress will bring back from Cape Verde following Sunday’s narrow defeat in the semis.
The Malians pipped Nigeria 13-10 to condemn the Chris Acha’s side to the Bronze medal game against Namibia.
Both sides have previously met in the group stage when Nigeria cruised to a 20-11 victory over the Southern African nation.
Tears For D’ Tigress In Cape Verde
Anaswem Josette shot her way to gold in the 3×3 Shootout at the African Beach Games on Saturday, however, her individual brilliance couldn’t help Nigeria avoid a defeat in the semi-final against Mali.