Speaker Debunks Proliferation Of Arms Report

Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Engr Chinedum Orji, has debunked social media reports of proliferation of firearms in the State.

He assured people of the State and members of the clergy in Abia State that there was no need to entertain fears about rumours of security threats in the State.

He said there were adequate arrangements on ground by the State government to ensure the security of lives and property.

The Speaker stated this while having an interactive session with leaders of the Aba Anglican Provincial Council led by Most Revd Dr Ikechi Nwosu, at St Stephen’s Anglican Church, Umuahia, last Saturday.

The Speaker was responding to the concerns raised by the priests at the session when he assured that security remains a top priority for the government of Abia State.

He said for this reason, the government recently procured and distributed patrol vehicles, equipped with the necessary communication gadgets, to the police and other security agencies in the state to enhance their operations.

“Let no one be swayed by the rumours of proliferation of arms in the State especially as spread on social media.