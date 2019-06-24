Science & Tech Dev Expert Calls For Curricullum Review

An expert in Science and Technology Education, Dr Adetola H. Salam has called on the Federal Government to adopt Educational Curriculum Policy that will encourage children in both primary and secondary schools to develop their interests in fractional technology and contribute to the standardization of the nation’s economy.

Salam, the Executive Director and Founder of STEM Consulting Training and Social Innovation Limited gave the advice in her key-note address to declared open the “2019 Port Harcourt International Education Festival” held in Port Harcourt last Friday.

She said Nigeria’s economy was lagging behind the global economy compared to China and Japan due to poor educational curriculum to train young people at basic levels.

According to her, China become a dominant country in the world in area of science and technology because of its effort made to train children in science and technology.

Salam attributed criminality and unemployment to lack of training of children to make extra income with their knowledge after and while in schools.

She said Nigeria’s economy would continue to suffer crisis if millions of graduates coming out still depend on white collar jobs and government employment.

Earlier, the coordinator of the education festival , Mr Tony Adokiye Ekina said the 3rd Port Harcourt Education Festival was organized to provide educational support services and training aimed at transforming the country educational space.

Ekine said the two days event was organized to enlighten the public and schools on the importance of quality education to boost the country’s economy.

He called on participants to take advantage of the festival to contribute to the growth of education and become self-reliance economically.

The 2019 Port Harcourt Education Festival featured science and technology exhibition, seminar, and workshop for teachers, paper presentations, panel discussions, Awards and book presentations.

Also featured at the festival were schools debates, inter-schools cultural displays, among others.

Enoch Epelle