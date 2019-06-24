RVHA Reviews Three Laws

Last week the Assembly witnessed the review of three laws: Rivers State Female Circumcision Abolition Amendment Bill, 2019, Rivers State Violence Against Persons Prohibition Bill 2019, and Rivers State Dehumanising and Harmful Practice Abolition Amendment Bill 2019.

Penultimate week, the House had sat to nominate officers and also screened two commissioner nominees sent to it by the Governor for approval.

The commissioner nominees, Dr Zacheaus Adango and Hon. Isaac Kamalu have since been confirmed and sworn-in as commissioners into the state executive council.

Meanwhile last week, speaking on the private member bill he sponsored, Majority Leader, Martin Amaewhule said the State Female Circumcision Abolition Amendment bill 2019 was intended to amend the female circumcision law number 2 of 2001.

Amaewhule lamented that there were still pockets of communities which still carry out such barbaric practices and needed to be totally eliminated.

The lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor 1, further defended the Rivers State Violence Against Persons Prohibition bill 2019, as he decried the frequent harassment and abuse of citizens rights by security agencies.

On his part, Hon Sam Ogeh, while speaking on the Rivers State Dehumanising and Harmful Practices Abolition bill 2019, said its aimed at repealing the principal law of 2003.

At the end of the presentation of the bills, Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Ikuinyi – Owaji Ibani assured that all necessary procedures would be followed through the passage of the bills.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has explained that the 9th Assembly would ensure that all public officers nominated for screening would be thoroughly screened.

Rt. Hon. Ibani said the new measure was to give the best to the state and inject efficiency in public service.

He commended members of the House for their inputs to improve legislation in the 9th Assembly, as he urged them to sustain the tempo.