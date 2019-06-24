RSU Hails Host Community On Varsity Dev

By Akujobi Amadi -
Rivers State University

The management of Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt  has expressed satisfaction with the cordial relationship that exists between the university community and its host community in the development of the institution
Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia gave the indication  while playing host to Rebisi  Council of Chiefs from  Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, led by HRH. Eze Christopher Wonodi.
The University administrator,  thanked  the traditional rulers  for their sacrifice and commitment in the establishment and growth  of the university and  pledged the readiness of management to accord the community its due regard in the scheme of things.
The Vice Chancellor  informed  the visiting Rebisi Council of Chiefs that one of their illustrious sons, Mr.  John C Akah was recently appointed as his  Special Assistant to prove that the university appreciates  the efforts of its host community.
Speaking earlier, the spokesperson of the delegation and  Chairman, Rebisi Heritage Foundation, Mr. Oliver Wolugbom used the opportunity to  congratulate the Vice Chancellor and his team for winning the National Tertiary Admission Performance Merit Award
Mr. Wolugbom said the visit was to rob minds with the management of the Rivers State University and  also  sign a Memorandum of Understanding that would strengthen and improve  the existing cordial relationship between the University and its host community.
He  lauded the Vice Chancellor for his giant strides in turning around the fortunes of the university and assured that the host community would continue to play its  own supportive role to ensure the growth and development of the institution.

