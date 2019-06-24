RSU Hails Host Community On Varsity Dev

The management of Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt has expressed satisfaction with the cordial relationship that exists between the university community and its host community in the development of the institution

Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia gave the indication while playing host to Rebisi Council of Chiefs from Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, led by HRH. Eze Christopher Wonodi.

The University administrator, thanked the traditional rulers for their sacrifice and commitment in the establishment and growth of the university and pledged the readiness of management to accord the community its due regard in the scheme of things.

The Vice Chancellor informed the visiting Rebisi Council of Chiefs that one of their illustrious sons, Mr. John C Akah was recently appointed as his Special Assistant to prove that the university appreciates the efforts of its host community.

Speaking earlier, the spokesperson of the delegation and Chairman, Rebisi Heritage Foundation, Mr. Oliver Wolugbom used the opportunity to congratulate the Vice Chancellor and his team for winning the National Tertiary Admission Performance Merit Award

Mr. Wolugbom said the visit was to rob minds with the management of the Rivers State University and also sign a Memorandum of Understanding that would strengthen and improve the existing cordial relationship between the University and its host community.

He lauded the Vice Chancellor for his giant strides in turning around the fortunes of the university and assured that the host community would continue to play its own supportive role to ensure the growth and development of the institution.