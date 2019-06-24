Rohr Admits S’ Eagles Poor Performance Against Burundi

Super Eagles’ Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, has admitted that his team struggled to impose their style of play on Burundi during the team’s group opener in Alexandria.

Nigeria dominated possession in the early stages but the Burundians were the ones with the very clear chances. However, Ahmed Musa’s introduction for captain Mikel Obi quickened Nigeria’s pace and race towards goal.

Nothing was delivered until Ighalo converted a clever pass by Ola Aina to put the Itamba to the sword.

“They were well organized, difficult to break down, unbeaten in the qualifiers in a group that had Gabon and Mali and that speaks a lot about their level of play”, Rohr said after the game.

So many players were sick, in the last two weeks, there was virus, half of the team didn’t train.

“It’s good to win the first match, it’s never easy, the second match is also going to be difficult but I hope we can do six matches more at this tournament” Rohr concluded.

Nigeria will now play Guinea on Wednesday for a place in the Round of 16 of the 2019 African Cup of Nations.