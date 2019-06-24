Rivers Is Christian State, Wike Reaffirms …Assures RSG, Church Synergy For Dev …Meets Heads Of MDAs, Boards, Revenue Agencies, SAs, Today

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that his administration would continue to partner with the church for the development of the state.

Speaking, yesterday, during the Lord’s Chosen Crusade with the theme: “God Has The Power To Do This Or That” at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, Wike attributed his political survival to the support and prayers of the Christian community.

Wike said the forces of darkness invaded the state and attempted to rob the mandate of the people, but God stood firm.

“We saw forces, but the greater force, God Almighty came. With this crusade, Rivers State will be abundantly blessed.

“I repeat once again without apologies, Rivers State is a Christian State. That is why nobody can touch us. When it mattered most, the Christian community prayed and God heard your prayers.

“I will continue to support the activities of all churches. This government will always partner with the churches, whatever the programme they are engaged in. I urge the church to continue to pray. Each time you pray, put us in your prayers”, he said.

The Governor said that God prevailed in Rivers State on March 9, 2019, and took charge of the state.

“On March 9, 2019, light prevailed over darkness. God showed himself that he is in charge. But for God, I wouldn’t have been here addressing the Christian faithful.

“The enemies came to Rivers State to take over the state and stop the will of the people. But God said no and the will of the people prevailed “, he said.

Wike commended the General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Ministry, Pastor Lazarus Muoka for bringing the crusade to Rivers State.

The General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, prayed God to eradicate evil in Rivers State, enthrone peace and stability across the state.

Muoka prayed for the mighty hand of God to rest on Wike with divine protection and continuous victory all the way.

The cleric prayed for the Governor, his cabinet, the state House of Assembly and Local Government Council Chairmen, saying that God would continue to lift Rivers State to greater heights.

The crusade attracted members of the church from the 23 Local Government Areas of the State.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike will today meet with heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), boards of Senior Secondary Schools and the Universal Basic Education, principals of Senior and Junior Secondary Schools in the State.

Also to meet with the governor are Board of the State Internal Revenue, all revenue generating agencies and the Governor’s Special Adviser on Information Communication Technology (ICT).

A statement signed by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo said the meeting holds today at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Port Harcourt by 11am.

The statement titled, ‘Special Government Announcement’ reads. “Notice is hereby given that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Barrister Nyesom Wike, will hold a crucial meeting with all MDAS, Board of Senior Secondary Schools, Board of UBEB, all Principals of Senior and Junior Secondary Schools, Board of Rivers State Internal Revenue, all revenue generating agencies and special advisers on ICT.”

The statement directed all concerned to be seated by 10:30am.