Prevail On NPA To Work For Rivers Dev -Wike …As VP Commissions Waste Mgt Plant

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo to prevail on the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to work with the State Government to create the right environment for the development of the State.

Wike also called for the dredging of the Rivers Port Waterway to increase economic activities at the port, which will generate more employment.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Port Harcourt Dockyard Liquid Waste Management Treatment Plant constructed by African Circle Pollution Management Limited by the Vice President, last Friday, Wike expressed regret that the NPA has not been good neighbours to the Rivers State Government.

He told Osinbajo that the NPA entered into an agreement with the Rivers State Government to construct the Industry Road leading to the port facility, but reneged on its commitment.

“I want to report the NPA to Your Excellency, the Vice President. They have not been good neighbours. We entered into an agreement to fund the construction of the Industry Road leading to the port. The NPA reneged and the State Government had to fund the project single-handedly.

“Till date, the NPA has not paid its counterpart fund for the construction of that road. All they are interested in is to collect rents from the occupants of the port”, Wike said.

The Governor urged Rivers-born Executive Director of the NPA to work with other officials of the agency to actualize the dredging of Rivers Port.

“The port here has to be dredged. Without the dredging of the waterway to this port, employment cannot be generated. I call on the Rivers son who is an Executive Director in NPA to work for the dredging of the waterway by NPA”, he said.

Wike said he would support the African Circle Pollution Management Limited to create employment opportunities for the good of Rivers people.

He thanked the company for cleaning up the environment and Rivers waterway through the facility.

In his address before commissioning the Port Harcourt Dockyard Liquid Waste Treatment Plant, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo said the project was in line with the Build, Operate and Transfer Agreement (BOTA) between African Circle and the Federal Government.

He said the agreement was for a period of 20 years.

Osinbajo said that African Circle has by the completion of the facility, executed a good part of the agreement.

He said that the Federal Government would continue its partnership with African Circle Pollution Management Limited for the promotion of environmental protection and sanitation.

The Vice President said the commissioning was another opportunity for Nigeria to lead the way in the improvement of the environment.

He added that the Federal Government’s ease of doing business policy would be diligently pursued, and noted that the dredging of Warri Port was on course with a railway line into the hinterland.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Sabiu Zakari said the Federal Government would give the company all the necessary support in the spirit of ease of doing business policy.

The former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba on his part said the facility will collect oil waste and transform them into meaningful by-product.

He said the company has invested $8million in setting up the plant, which would help to clean-up the maritime industry.

The former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) said the company was a necessary addition to the maritime sector.

The commissioning of the Port Harcourt Dockyard Liquid Waste Management Treatment Plant constructed by African Circle Pollution Management Limited was witnessed by captains of industry and top government officials.

