PH Residents Task Government On Flood Check

Some residents of Port Harcourt City and environs have expressed fear that the current trend in flooding in the city may wreck untold havoc if nothing is done about it.

A cross section of residents who spoke in an interview with The Tide urged the government to find a way of channeling water out of the city into the river, stressing that government can do this by opening up all the channels through which water runs into the river.

They also urged for legislation that will check the incessant blockage of channels and drainages by some people while all illegal structures on water right of ways be demolished. A resident of D line, Peter Fubara told The Tide in an interview that people are leaving Sangana street because of the incessant flooding of the area.

“You see the flood that occurred here last week was not a good experience for those of us here”.

“As you can see, people are no longer comfortable in this area. Everybody seems to be moving out because of last week experience” he said.

Fubara also stressed the need for the government to tackle some measures towards ridding the city off flooding this year.

“They should create proper drainages and gutters. They should demolish all illegal structures on water right of ways and they should stop people from dumping refuse into the gutters.

Also speaking, Madam Doris Ahmed who resides at Rumukalagbor decried the incessant flooding along the Elekahia/Rumukalagbor road, stressing that most businesses are leaving the area because of incessant flooding.

She called on the government to come to the aid of the residents by opening up the Waja creek to enable water flowout of the area.

Emmanuel Daniel