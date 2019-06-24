OPEIFA Cup: Former Players Plead For Championships For School Leavers

Participants in the previous annual Lagos State Secondary Schools Handball Championships, tagged “OPEIFA CUP’,’ have appealed to Kayode Opeifa to initiate equivalent competitions for school leavers.

Babatunde Taiwo and Babatunde Kehinde, four-time participants and graduates of the annual championships, made the call in an interview with newsmen, Thursday, in Lagos on the ongoing competition.

Tidesports source reports that the OPEIFA CUP is an annual Lagos State Handball Association (LSHA) programme put in place to discover and nurture players from the grassroots.

The championships sponsored by Kayode Opeifa, a patron of LSHA, which was initiated in 2015 for boys and girls have held uninterruptedly and now in its 5th edition.

The Babatunde twins, who recently completed their secondary school education from Wesley Girls Senior High School, Sabo, Yaba, were members of the school team and regular participants in OPEIFA CUP.

Taiwo, a player told newsmen that the call became necessary as players that had graduated from secondary schools were no longer eligible for the tournament.

She said there was need to have a similar championships that would engage players that fell in such category to enable them strengthen their experiences acquired from the competition.

The highest goal scorer and MVP awarded player of the 3rd and 4th editions of OPEIFA CUP, tied her success in handball so far to regular participation in the tournament.

“Handball has become a fast growing sport in Lagos, especially since the OPEIFA CUP started in 2015 and the championships hold every year for public and private secondary schools.

“OPEIFA CUP has helped my twin sister and I to come to limelight and I have won three awards in the tournament but can no longer participate because we have graduated from secondary school.

“It was a wonderful experience passing through OPEIFA CUP and I am very grateful to Daddy Opeifa for all his support which has made my carreer meaningful.

“We are aspiring to go higher and appealing to Daddy Opeifa to introduce another championships for those of us that have left secondary schools to sustain our competition spirit,” she said.