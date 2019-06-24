OML 25: Wike Gives Communities Seven Days To Re-Open Shut Facilities

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has directed all parties in the dispute relating to Oil Mining License (OML) 25, to within seven days, resolve all contending issues and re-open the oil and gas facilities.

Wike also directed the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo to convene a meeting of all key stakeholders in the presence of security service commanders, for the host communities to outline their grievances to Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and for the company to address such development concerns.

The Governor spoke at a meeting with the management of the SPDC, Belemaoil Nigeria Limited, host community leaders and security service commanders at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Saturday.

The traditional rulers, elected leaders, youth leaders and chairmen of Community Development Committees (CDCs) from Kula, Belema, Offoin-Ama, Opu-Kula and Ibiame of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said he called the meeting because the closure of OML 25 was negatively affecting Federal, State and Local Government funds.

The Governor said: “OML 25 has been shut down for one reason or the other. Some persons in the communities are hauling insults at me. No matter the insult, nothing will make me not to perform my duty to the area.

“The Federal Government, the Rivers State Government and Akuku-Toru Local Government are losing funds with the continued closure of the OML 25. If Shell is behaving wrongly, tell them, and if Belemaoil is behaving wrongly, tell them.

“It is wrong for anyone to say that the Federal Government is handling the matter. When conflicts of this nature affect the communities, it is for the State and Local Government Area to resolve them”.

Wike said he has no hand in the drilling of oil or the issuance of licenses, but he was committed to peace and security in communities for the development of the State.

He said the issue was on the economic development of the host communities, Rivers State and Nigeria, and should not be politicised.