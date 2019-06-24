Ogun Mulls Amnesty For Repentant Criminals, Use Of Drones

Determined to ensure adequate security of lives and property, Ogun State government has indicated its readiness to put in place amnesty programme for repentant criminals in the state.

It said drones would also be deployed to monitor all the nooks and crannies of Ogun State to nip criminal activities in the bud.

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, disclosed these at the weekend while speaking at the first coronation anniversary of the Olota of Ota, Oba Abdulkabir Obalanlege, held in Ota town.

Abiodun, who warned criminally- minded elements to change or face the wrath of the law, added that a time frame would be given after which any criminal who refused to lay down his weapon would be dealt with.

“We will declare an amnesty programme for criminals to submit their arms. A specific period will be given after which any criminal who refused to submit his arms will face the full weight of the law”, he said.