NOA Plans Bill To Assist Ill, Displaced Persons In Rivers

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has disclosed plans to initiate a bill to the Rivers State House of Assembly aimed at assisting ill and displaced persons.
The Rivers State Director of NOA, Young Ayo Tamuno disclosed this during a training programme in Port Harcourt, the state capital, weekend.
Tamuno said already the agency is collaborating with civil society organisations and the media to achieve the feat.
He further said that the proposed bill if accepted and passed into law would provide succour for the management of the affected persons not minding their circumstances.
Tamuno said a strategic committee to actualise the bill has been put in place and will soon reach out to the relevant stakeholders including the state ministries of health, justice and social welfare to fine-tune grey areas before sending it to the State House of Assembly.
Dennis Naku