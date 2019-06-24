Minimum Wage: Delta HoS Tasks Workers On Productivity

Head of Delta State Civil Service (HoS), Mr Reginald Bayoko, has charged the 51,000 workers of the state public service to redouble their efforts and increase their productivity to justify the payment of the New National Minimum Wage promised by the state government.

Recall that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa had pledged his administration’s resolve to pay the N30,000 minimum wage as approved by the Federal Government.

Addressing a news conference at the weekend in Asaba, Bayoko said that civil servants should reciprocate the gesture by rededicating themselves to effective and efficient service delivery to improve productivity.

He disclosed that following the state adopted workers verification exercise, the current workforce of the state civil service was in the region of 51,000.

“The state civil service workforce stands in the region of 51,000 being the final outcome of the state verification exercise which took place in the first tenure of this government.

“On minimum wage, the civil servants need to rededicate themselves to the core ideals of public service which are selflessness and wholesome devotion to duty.

“They must come to work at the right time, execute their duties efficiently and effectively which will at the end increase productivity and improve service delivery,” he said.

The HoS said that although the workers verification exercise was over all new entrants into the state civil service would undergo biometrics registration exercise.

According to him, workers verification process has enabled the state government determine its true workforce and identified its valid workers.

“There is not going to be a repeat of the exercise, but what will happen going forward is that new employees of the government will be required to undergo biometric registration and not verification.