Islamic Leader Charges Muslims To Promote, Protect Clean Environment

The Rivers State Islamic Leader and Vice President General of Rivers State Council of Islamic Affairs (RSCIA), Alhaji Nasir Awhelebe Uhor has called on all Muslim to be in the forefront of promoting cleanliness and protection of the environment by complying with the ban of street trading by the state government.

Alhaji Uhor made the call shortly after their Friday jumaat prayers at the Rivers State Central Mosque, Port Harcourt.

He said Muslim faithful should desist from acts that would pollute the environment, adding that Muslims are better quipped as natural environmentalists than any other group of people to advocate on clean environment.

The Muslim leader further said the task of keeping Port Harcourt and the entire state clean should not be left in the hands of the government alone, stressing that Islam is a religion that has passion on peace and cleanliness of both the body and the environment as in line with Holy Quran.

The Vice President General of Rivers State Council for Islamic Affairs called on Muslims in the state to comply with the ban on street trading by the government as street trading contributes to unclean and unhealthy environment.

He urged both state and local governments to intensify efforts in building more markets to complement the ban on street trading and noted that cleanliness is next to Godliness.

Alhaji Uhor appealed to those charged with the enforcement of the ban to eschew brutality as the state government did not authorize them to be lawless and wanton destruction of people and property while discharging their duties.