INSECURITY: NBA’s Fear Vindicates Our Position -Secondus …As Bandits Give Police Condition To Killing In Zamfara

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has said that the alleged fear of insecurity and intimidation of judges raised by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), vindicates party’s position that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was using devious means to obstruct justice in the nation’s courts.

It would be recalled that the NBA President, Paul Usoro SAN, in a speech, last Thursday, which was unanimously adopted by the National Executive Committee of the association, had alerted the nation that, “the level of insecurity in the country and the attack on the independence of the Judiciary and the legal profession constituted a threat to the rule of law, and by extension, the country’s democracy”.

The NBA boss said that the climate of fear instilled by the Federal Government undermined the independence of the Judiciary and the ability of judges to act confidently without fear or favour in dispensing justice as they were purportedly threatened, intimidated and blackmailed by mostly the Executive and their agencies at the federal and state levels.

Secondus, who made the party’s view clear in a statement signed by his spokesman, Ike Abonyi, in Abuja, yesterday, said the “PDP has continuously raised alarm at the gradual erosion of the doctrines of separation of powers by the APC administration as the nation watch helplessly as the Executive continues to muzzle the other arms of government, including even the press”.

He added that the opposition has remained resolute in crying out loud against harassment of those with opposing views because it clearly envisages the danger of concentration of power in one hand, especially with “a leader who has no history of appreciating and respecting democratic tenets and principles”.

The PDP national chairman, however, expressed the hope that even in the face of harassment and intimidation, the Nigerian Judiciary, knowing their critical position in the sustenance of democracy in the land and being citizens who are resident in the country, know that the Judiciary was the last hope of the ordinary people and that no nation grows on injustice.

Meanwhile, bandits in Zamfara State have given conditions for laying down their arms.

One of the conditions is that extra-judicial killings of Fulani, especially in local markets, should be halted.

The bandits are also demanding that they be allowed to attend local markets without fear or intimidation.

The Zamfara State Police Commissioner, Usman Nagogo, disclosed these demands of the armed bandits terrorising the state during a meeting with vigilantes and volunteers popularly known as Yan Sakai.

Nagogo said authorities had recently reached out to the armed men, explaining that they had assured that they would stop the carnage in the state only on conditions.

“Part of the conditions they gave was that the Yan Sakai should halt the extra-judicial killings of Fulani, especially in local markets. The bandits said they should be allowed to attend local markets without fear or intimidation.

“That is why we are holding this meeting to intimate you about the new peace roadmap being designed by the government. In a situation whereby a local vigilante will kill one of the bandits and the armed men would slay about 30 persons in retaliation, what is the gain here?” Nagogo asked.

The police boss urged leaders of the vigilantes to reach out to their followers and ask them to stop unlawful executions of suspected criminals, adding that “it is part of what is fuelling the crises.”

In his reaction, the Secretary of the Yan Sakai group in Zamfara State, Sani Babbar Doka, said: “In the peace pact that took place about three years ago, we surrendered our arms as demanded by the government, but the armed criminals did not. We are ready for anything that will ensure that peace returns to our communities, but not at the detriment of the opposing group,” he said.