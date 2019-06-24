Group Tasks Lawmakers On People-Oriented Legislation, Projects

The South East Yagba Development Association (SEYDA) has urged the newly-elected lawmakers in their constituency to push legislations and projects that would add value to the lives of the people.

The Chairman of SEYDA, Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye, gave the advise at a Reception held in honour of two elected representatives in both State and National Assemblies, at Ife-Olukotun, in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi.

According to Enikanolaiye, God has now placed the duo in positions of heavy responsibility and authority to decipher, aggregate and push legislations that will add value to the lives of our people.

“History will judge you very harshly if you fail to deliver on your mandate.

“History will not be kind to you if you refuse to seize this rare opportunity to write your names in gold or be consigned to the dustbin of history. The choice is entirely yours to make or mar.

“I urge you to make that choice today with keen eyes on history and to seek to leave indelible marks on the sands of time,” he advised.

He, therefore, urged the lawmakers to stay engaged with the people and not betray the trust reposed in them by the downtrodden people of South East Yagba District and Yagba State and Federal Constituency.

He added: “Let it be said that you came and captured the imagination of our people with the quality of representation you have given to them.

“Let your voices be heard clean, loud and clear on the side of what will best serve the interests and aspirations of our people.

“Just as our people were mobilized to elect you into the two Parliaments, do not take the trust of the people for granted”.

He stressed that enduring politics was all about people and not about self aggrandisement, saying they should increase their quest for accountability as people would remain vigilant.

He further advised the parliamentarians to hold regular consultations with the people from time to time through Town Hall meetings to know the mood and minds of their constituents.

He, however, assured the lawmakers of their unstinting support, cooperation and prayers of the association for their success ‘which is our collective success.

The chairman thanked the traditional rulers and all other stakeholders for their support, while commending the SEYDA members for extending the tenure of the present excos for two years.

Enikanolaiye, who is the Director, National Geopolitical Affairs, National Defence College, Abuja, and Former Perm. Sec., Ministry of Foreign Affairs, further advised the youths to take education very seriously and be hard working, saying “education remaink a veritable part for development”.

In his remarks, the Patron of SEYDA, Chief Sunmonu Asani, urged the two lawmakers and the people to be more united and corporate with one another to bring development to their area.

He called for the establishment of cottage industries that would boost the socioeconomic activities of the area and generate employment for the youths.

Earlier, Chief Jibril Yusuf, who delivered a key note address at the event, noted that over the years a number of developments had taken place which had changed the political, physical and even economic characteristics of the district.

He stressed that the area had witnessed development economically, as many big time business people had emerged, saying “the biggest poultry farm land in Kogi is domiciled in the area in Pinyon community”.

Yusuf urged Abejide to sponsor a bill that would change the name of Federal University Lokoja to Sunday Awoniyi Federal University Lokoja, saying Awoniyi was an icon that should be immortalised.