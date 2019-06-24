Group Seeks Int’l Support Against Climate Change In Niger Delta

A Niger Delta based non governmental organisation; African Global Development for Positive Change Initiative (ADI) has solicited the support of the international community to tackle the incident of climate change in the Niger Delta.

The International Director of the organization, Prince Don Mbachi who said this in an exclusive interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said that the effect of climate change is already being felt in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

Mbachi said that the region is now witnessing an unusual rainfalls while the intensity of the sun is now higher than before the environmentalist said that the frequency of rainfalls in the region has led to severe flooding in the region.

“Since 2012, the region has never known peace, it has been one form of flooding or the other” many people have lost their properties including farmlands to flooding in this region he said.

Mbachi said that the problem is beyond the capacity of individual State Government in the Niger including the Federal.

Government, stressing that the international community must come to the aid of the Niger Delta people.

The African Union (AU) should do the needful by assisting the Nigerian government to address this climate change especially in the Niger Delta.

The ADI International Coordinator also said that the international community should assist the Rivers State Government to address the soot problem.

“The International Community should come up with strategies to assist the Rivers State Government to tackle the problem of the soot.

He also decried the slow pace of the cleanup exercise in Ogoniland and stressed the need for the federal government to implement all aspects of the UNEP report including the provision of clean water to Ogoni communities while competent contractors be engaged to handle the cleanup exercise.

The Environmentalist also called on the Rivers State Government to step up effort to control flooding in Port Harcourt City and environs.

According to him, Government should also punish those who throw refuse into gutters and drainages in the city.