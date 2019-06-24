Fulani Vigilante: PANDEF Fumes, MASSOB Berates South-East Govs

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has described state governors in the South-East as cowards for failing to defend the Igbo when leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria offered to raise a vigilante outfit to protect the region.

MASSOB explained that while the governors and leaders in the South-West were suggesting ways to tackle the menace of herdsmen within their states, governors in Igboland could not reject the suggestion.

Director of Information of MASSOB, Sunday Okereafor, who spoke to newsmen in a telephone interview, said the Igbos should know that the attitude of their governors was an indication that they had no leader.

He said, “We say no to the plan to make Igboland part of Fulaniland. If there is any problem in the South-East, the governors indicted will pay the price; it is going to be a heavy price. We are ready for them.’’

Also, the Pan Niger Delta Forum also condemned the call by the cattle breeders association.

PANDEF warned the Federal Government not to heed the demand of the group, saying the government should stop treating the group with “obnoxious impunity.”

In a statement last Saturday signed by PANDEF’s National Secretary, Dr Alfred Mulade, it stated that the call was misplaced, promising to stand with other socio-cultural bodies, including the Ohaneze Ndigbo and Afenifere, to ensure failure of such plan.

PANDEF asked the group to rather form a vigilante group to tackle insurgency in the troubled North-East.

The statement read in part, “PANDEF stands solidly with its contemporaries, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Afenifere in their similar response as PANDEF’s position on this yet another reckless display of rabid impunity covered by rabid obnoxious immunity.’’

In a related development, the Coalition of South-East youths has described a statement by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria to be allowed to establish Fulani vigilante in the South East as an insult to the people of the zone.

The coalition in a statement by its President Mr Goodluck Ibem, yesterday, said the request by Miyetti Allah, was an abomination in Igboland, adding that only indigenes of Igbo communities have the right to guard their communities.

Ibem said, “Who told the Miyetti Allah that the South-East was looking for a vigilante group that will protect it from bandits and hoodlums?

“For the past 12 years, Boko Haram and bandits have been terrorising the Northern states and Miyetti Allah did not deem it fit to establish a vigilante group to protect the Northern region and fight Boko Haram insurgents. “

The group wondered that the Miyetti Allah, could not chase away armed bandits on Kaduna-Abuja highway, stop the killings in Zamfara , Adamawa and Borno states and the only place they are concerned about is the South-East .