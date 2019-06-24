Fuel Prices Declined In May – NBS

The average prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene and cooking gas in the country dropped last month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics report.

The latest data obtained from the NBS showed that the average price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) decreased by 3.4 per cent year-on-year and 0.6 per cent month-on-month to N145 in May from N145.9 in April.

States with the highest average price of PMS were Ebonyi (N146.25), Kwara (N146.14) and Niger (N146.11), while those with lowest were Enugu (N143.55), Katsina (N142.50) and Gombe (N141.08).

The NBS said the average price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) decreased by 1.15 per cent month-on-month but increased by 10.87 per cent year-on-year to N228.02 in May from N230.67 in April.

States with the highest average price of diesel were Borno (N266.67), Adamawa (N245.63) and Cross River (N245.28), while those with the lowest were Nasarawa (N206.93), Ekiti (N206.65) and Benue (N203.33).

The average price per litre paid by consumers for kerosene fell by 0.11 per cent month-on-month and increased by 12.71 per cent year-on-year to N315.91 in May from N316.26 in April.

According to the NBS, states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Anambra (N363.54), Ebonyi (N355.00), and Plateau (N351.85).

It said states with the lowest average price were Abuja (N291.67), Katsina (N290.67) and Gombe (N265.39).

The average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for LPG declined by 0.79 per cent month-on-month and 1.82 per cent year-on-year to N4,220.44 in May from N4,253.91 in April.