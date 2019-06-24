Ex-Rep Aspirant Harps On Peace, Security

Former Abua/Odual/Ahoada East Federal Constituency House of Representatives aspirant of the PDP in the 2019 general election, Hon. Idaztinimeh Goodness Ekwere says the people of Igbu-Akoh kingdom stand the chance of benefiting substantially from the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike second term administration.

To this end, he has advised them to remain peaceful, ensure security and give their unalloyed support and loyalty to the Governor.

Speaking with newsmen in an interview shortly after a meeting of the people last weekend, Ekwere said Governor Wike as an intelligent and focused leader has assured Rivers people of even development at the grassroot during his present administration, adding that the Governor would give priority attention to rural development this time around.

At the meeting, the Igbu-Akoh people commended the Governor for his developmental strides in the state during his first tenure from which they also enjoyed through the on-going Ahoada-Odiemerenyi-Ihugbogo-Odieke-Akoh road reconstructed, the Ahoada-Ekpena road constructed and awaiting commissioning as well as the upgrading of their traditional stool from 3rd class to 2nd class and 1st class status.

In a 6-point communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the people appealed to the government to among other things give them the opportunity to produce federal and state legislators as has been in other areas of their constituency as well as appointments into key positions of the state, pointing out that after the death of their son, Dr B.E.N. Thom-Otuya who was appointed as special Adviser on Civil Society organizations, no body has been there to replace him.

While felicitating with the State Chief Executive on his second term victory and subsequent inauguration, they said “the Igbu-Akoh kingdom has qualified sons and daughters with sound academic and political proficiency that could deliver if given the opportunity”.

According to them, “we remain supportive and royal to the Governor Wike-led administration and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and will continue to work for the success and development of the State and the country in general while ensuring peace and tranquility within our vicinity”.

Shedie Okpara