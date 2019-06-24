Eight Injured As Another Building Collapses In Lagos

Another two-storey building collapsed Sunday, in Mafoluku area of Lagos, leaving some persons injured.

There was however a contradictory figure on the exact number of persons that were affected, as eye witnesses said eight persons were affected while the Lagos State Government said only two persons sustained injury.

The building, located on 36 AdesanyaStreet, as gathered, had been marked for demolition, owing to visible cracks on it.

Occupants were said to have vacated the building, not just because it had cracks which suggested an imminent collapse but because of the contention between owners of the building on whether it should be sold or not.

When newsmen arrived the scene, eye witnesses disclosed that it caved in while renovation was ongoing. Some artisans hired by its owner, reportedly began work on it last Friday.

Those injured were said to be the artisans. A resident, who simply gave her name as Ope, said she narrowly escaped being buried under the rubbles, when the building caved in.

She said, “As you can see, our building is behind the collapsed one. I was at the back of our compound, preparing to wash my clothes when I heard a deafening sound. By the time I turned to know where it was coming from, I saw the rubbles descending. I immediately jumped to leave the direction it was coming from. I only sustained injury on my feet as a brick landed on it. Had I not turned on time, I would have been buried under the rubbles”.

Another resident, MrOlowojoba Peter, said, “Immediately the building caved in, some residents rushed there to rescue two persons. Later, we saw about six others coming from the other end. SITUATION REPORT ON THE COLLAPSED BUILDING AT 35, ADESANYA STREET, MAFOLUKU OSHODI a storey building at the address suddenly came down with two people said to be trapped and rescued and taken to a nearby hospital by neighbours before the arrival of the Agency’s LRT. pic.twitter.com/IHYoTcquoT — LRU #Call112 (@lasemasocial) June 23, 2019. They were also injured.

“They confirmed to us that none of their colleagues was missing. The building had been marked for demolition by the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA. But because its owners were unable to reach a decision on either or not to sell it, it remained there, until renovation work started. The plan was to renovate it so that it won’t be demolished by the state government. We are thankful because it caved it now. It would have been fatal had there been tenants there”.