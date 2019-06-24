Edo Partners World Bank, Dangote, To Support Women Entrepreneurs

The Edo Government at the weekend said it was collaborating with the World Bank, Dangote Foundation and other institutions to create special window aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs in the state.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki stated this when he met with the executive members of the Benin Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, BENCCIMA at the Benin Production Centre.

The Governor said a team had been constituted to identify and assess the areas of support for businesses to be run by women across the 192 wards of the state.

He said the initiative would be finalised within a week to allow for its implementation across the 18 local government areas of the state.

”The enumeration of women in business would be done from ward to ward, to know the type of businesses these women do and where they are located.

”We will be giving them support because we have found out that women contribute much to the economy of the state.

”The idea is to help the women expand and link their businesses to the necessary infrastructure and financing.

”We want to come up with ways to support these women entrepreneurs in terms of infrastructure, connecting roads to the communities where they farm and do their businesses,” he said.