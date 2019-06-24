Court Jails Five Directors Over N5.2bn Electricity Project Scam

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has convicted five directors of the Rural Electricity Agency (REA) for their involvement in a contract scam leading to the award of a N5.2 billion rural electrification project.

Those convicted by Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the Jabi division of the court were former directors of Rural Electricity Agency, namely Engr. Samuel Ibi Gekpe; former Managing Director,Simon Kirdi Nanle; an accountant in REA, Engr. Kayode Orekoya; Director of Projects, Abdusamad Garba Hahun, Assistant Director and Kayode Oyedeji, Head of Legal Department.

However, the court absolved a former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Power, Dr Abdullahi Aliyu, of any wrongdoing in the said N5.2 billion allegation levelled against him and the directors.

The convicts were found guilty of all 65- count charge preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Aliyu and the five directors were prosecuted by the EFCC over an allegation that they defrauded the federal government of a whoping N2.5 billion.