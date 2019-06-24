Bille Council Of Chiefs Harps On Community Dev

The newly inaugurated chairman of Bille Council of Chiefs in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chief Benneth Okpokie Dokubo -Opu Abekere,has assured the people of the oil-rich community that the new council leadership will strive for the transformation of the area.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new council members held at Bille over the weekend, the chairman of the council of chiefs ,Bille Community, Chief Benneth Okpokie Dokubo -Opu promised that his leadership would embrace groups in the area and would work in consonance with the traditions of the ancient kingdom.

Chief Benneth averred that the new executive would work to implement the Bille Kingdom Development blue print that was put together during the last Bille summit,and assured that the executive would work with various stake holders in the area to ensure that the stool of the Amanyanabo of Bille kingdom that had been vacant since 2009 was filled through a democratic process

Others inaugurated executive were chief M.E.Omu-Opu,vice chairman, Chief M.V.C Ebini Diri, General Secretary, Chief D.D.Dappa-Opu, Asst Sec, Chief B.R.I Dappa-Opu, PRO.

The rest included Chief G,C, Dappa-Opu, Fin Sec, Chief A. O. Awowari Opus Treasurer, Chief G. H Nungo-Opu, Provost, while Alabo Engr, R. I. S Amanso as Chief Protocol Officer