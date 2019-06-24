‘Beat Air Pollution, Timely For Rivers’ …Group

The Chairman of the Rivers State Chapter of the Nigerian Environmental Society (NES), Mr. Kinsley Nwobide has said that the 2019 World Environment Day (WED) was timely for the State in particular as the “soot challenge in the state has become a health problem for everyone living in the State”.

Nwobide, who stated this recently in an interview, stressed the need to “keep our environment clean”.

The state NES boss, who spoke through the Assistant Secretary of the body, Mrs. Tereke Kia, said “Constant burning of waste in the environment causes the ozone layer to be depleted, which eventually causes cancerous diseases to the human health”.

He, therefore, called on the state government to get actively involved in the business of eradicating harmful air in the state.

“I am here at Model Junior Secondary School, Oroworukwo in partnership with Eco-Network, to encourage the students to plant trees and dispose of waste properly’, Nwobide said.

Also speaking, the representative of Eco-Network, Mr. Smith Wokocha, took time to educate students of the school on the importance of keeping their environment clean.

“We are happy that we can talk about the issue of soot, and also have awesome facilitators to brain-storm on the way forward for Rivers State”, he said.

He expressed happiness that the issue of soot was being given attention.

It would be recalled that the 2019 WED was celebrated in Rivers State at the Model Junior Secondary School in Port Harcourt.

Highlight of the occasion was the distribution of nose masks to the students.

