Atiku’s Supporter Decries INEC Denial Of Server Use

One of Atiku Abubakar’s campaigners, Sani Adamu, has aimed a dig at INEC, accusing the electoral umpire of attempting to drag Nigeria towards a path similar to Abiola’s June 12 elections annulment conundrum as a result of its frantic attempt at denying that it electronically used servers to capture and store 2019 general elections.

Sani, while making reference to INEC’s 2017-2021 Strategic Programme of Action said it was evident that the electoral body obtained, deployed servers to the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory and that it has in fact used it during the 2019 general elections.

Sani made the remarks at a press briefing over the weekend in Yola, Adamawa State.

Sani cautioned that INEC was dragging its name and the reputation of the commission to a wrong side of history, if it continued to flaunt the narrative of lack of servers, explaining that the PDP and Atiku’s legal team have sufficient evidence to prove that INEC’s current position on the server is false.

Sani said: “We are in a situation similar to the June 12 election of Chief Moshood Abiola.

“Atiku Abubakar is being denied his victory by the combined force of the security agencies in Nigeria, the APC, the cabal and PMB.

“That is why all the talks and rigmarole by INEC about the fundamental of the availability or otherwise of INEC server has taken turn for the worst”.