Asalga Boss Promises More Development Projects

The Chairman of Asari Toru Local Government Council, Hon. Odiari Princwill has promised to carry out more development projects in the area.

Princewill, who said this in an interview with newsmen in Buguma, also said within the last one year his administration has recorded tremendous achievements, especially in the areas of security, youths empowerment, job creation, and peace building.

The council boss said on assumption of office, the council identified some key areas such as rural development, agriculture, education, security, environmental sanitation, electrification and peace building, stressing that the council immediately swung into action to tackle it.

The Asalga boss said that the council within the past one year has encouraged education through the payment of school fees and provision of desks to pupils as well as registering youths for the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination and the National Examination Council, while vocational classes were offered free to students from the area.

Princewill recounted other achievements to include, rehabilitation of healthcare facilities as well as the laying of foundation for a three star hotel as well the linking of some communities to the national grid.

Meanwhile, the Asalga boss has said that the council is working round the clock to check the current trend of insecurity in the area.

He said this during a thanksgiving service at Jama community Asari Toru Local Government Area. Princewill said that the relative peace in the area was due to the constant collaboration with the security agencies and used the opportunity to assure more project in the area.