Allowances: RSG Pays 10 Years Judiciary Staff Arrears

As part of steps to improve workers’ morale and smooth delivery of justice to citizens, the Rivers State Government has approved the payment of 10 years backlog of arrears to judiciary workers.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Zacheaus Adango revealed this when he appeared for screening at the Rivers House of Assembly as commissioner-nominee.

Adango said the governor approved the payment of arrears and statutory allowances of Judiciary workers with the aim of boosting their morale.

Besides that, he state there were ongoing reforms to improve justice delivery, noting that cases were now reviewed for quick adjudication.

He said, “We have to reorganise the Ministry of Justice such that every criminal case passes through my desk so as to assign them to experts in such matters.”

Adango stressed that matters that affect government interest were given adequate attention to reduce loss of cases.

Throwing more light on his achievements as attorney general few months into the end of Governor Nyesom Wike’s first tenure, he stated that he vetted over 300 cases that passed through his desk.

Expressing sadness over the frequent molestation of citizens by security agents, Adango disclosed that the state was handling two cases, but insisted that adequate sensitization of the public was key to curbing the menace.

He maintained that the people need to stand up to their rights against abuse and manhandling by security operatives.